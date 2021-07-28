J.D. students with military backgrounds click with St. Mary’s values

Fellow J.D. student Robert Mihara retired from the U.S. Army at the rank of lieutenant colonel before studying law at St. Mary’s. Now in his third year of law school, Mihara attended West Point as an undergraduate and later taught history there during his military service. Last year, the Pat Tillman Foundation designated him a Tillman Scholar. The organization awards scholarships to military service members, veterans and spouses who return to school and have demonstrated a commitment to service and leadership.