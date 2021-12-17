Magazine Homepage

St. Mary’s Law graduates look to the future

Law
December 17, 2021

By Roberto Ceballos

This week, the St. Mary’s University School of Law celebrated the accomplishments of 50 students. The ceremony honored 22 Master of Jurisprudence (M.Jur.) graduates, 22 Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) graduates and six Master of Laws (LL.M.) graduates.

Professor of Law Vincent R. Johnson, J.D., LL.M., has some advice to offer the new graduates.

“Work hard. If it doesn’t feel like hard work, you should work harder. There are two kinds of lawyers: those who work and those who don’t.”

Vincent Johnson, J.D., LL.M.

We spoke with a few students during the ceremony for their thoughts on graduation.

Antoanela Olegova Gavrilova Yordanova (LL.M. ’21)

Q: How do you feel about graduating?

It feels amazing to have achieved such an accomplishment while maintaining a full-time job, driving back and forth from Austin for school and having English as my second language. My first language is Bulgarian.

Q: What field of law are you pursuing?
I want to be a personal injury and litigation lawyer.

Q: What are your future goals?

I want to open my own law firm.

Q: What is your advice to current law students?
Believe in yourself. Don’t overthink things. Do one thing at a time.

Q: What is something you wish you could’ve known before going to law school?

You need to have the right expectations and do your part.

Alibek Tupushev (LL.M. ’21)

Q: How do you feel about graduating?

I feel amazing. It’s hard work paying off.

Q: What field of law are you pursuing?

I am pursuing business law because of my work experience.

Q: What are your future goals?

I want to serve society in the best manner possible.

Q: What is your advice to current law students?

Don’t question yourself. Just keep pushing through and eventually everything will work out. All the pieces come together despite them not making sense. Live every day like it’s your last.

Yuan Yao (M.Jur. ’21)

Q: How do you feel about graduating?

I feel excited. This was a very fulfilling sense of accomplishment. This is my second degree.

Q: What field of law you pursuing?

I want to be a tax law accountant.

Q: What are your future goals?

Applying the knowledge I learned from the law school! Provide better service.

Q: What is your advice to current law students?

Keep an open mind and follow your heart.

Q: What is something you wish you could’ve known before going to law school?

I wish someone sat down with me to explain the courses and options so I could see the path more clearly.

