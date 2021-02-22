February 22, 2021
The 2021 Alice Wright Franzke Feminist Award recipients from the St. Mary’s University community have been selected and will be honored on Monday, March 1, to kick off Women’s History Month.
- Artessia “Tess” House (J.D. ’14), attorney and founder of Tess House Law, PLLC
- Sue P. Nash, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Sociology
- Samantha McCoy, J.D. student
- Zoe Brigman, a senior Music Education major
- Myrna Gaxiola Marinik, Associate Director of Student Accessibility Services
The honorees will be recognized online at 4 p.m. on March 1.
The Alice Wright Franzke Feminist Award was established by the St. Mary’s Women’s Caucus in March 1990 to commemorate the life and works of Alice Franzke, Ph.D., a Professor in the Sociology Department at St. Mary’s University from 1982 until 1989. It is awarded each March during the University’s celebration of Women’s History Month.
Franzke was an inspirational model of feminist activism and civic engagement who embodied a commitment to justice and peace. The award honors feminists of the St. Mary’s community who promote peace, empowerment, civic engagement, cooperation, equality and respect of all people. Any current or past member of the University community is eligible for nomination.
For more information about the award and past recipients, visit Blume Library’s Women’s History Month page.