“We’re lucky to have Brig. Gen. Lenderman as our fourth executive speaker in our 2020-2021 series,” said Sergio Palacios, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Management and Chairman of the Board of the Forum on Entrepreneurship Series. “She will discuss diverse topics that are extremely relevant, such as: Air Force innovations in the entrepreneurial world, basic military training in a COVID-19 environment, her leadership philosophy and the 3 L’s (Listen, Love, Lift Up) and social needs of the military.”