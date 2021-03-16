Combs has directed response to numerous domestic and international critical incidents throughout his career. He was the initial FBI On-Scene Commander at the Pentagon crash site immediately after the terrorist attacks on 9/11 and then served as the FBI representative to Unified Command for the duration of on-scene operations. He served as the FBI representative to Unified Command at the U.S. Capitol during the anthrax mail attacks of 2001. He served as the FBI Operations Section Chief for numerous terrorist incidents to include: Holocaust Museum shooting, Pentagon shooting and the Luna Restaurant bombing in Pakistan. Combs also served as the Deputy On-Scene Commander of all FBI operations in London in support of the London 2012 Olympics.