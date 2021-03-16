March 16, 2021
Christopher Combs will speak virtually on Thursday, March 18
Christopher Combs, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI San Antonio Field Office, will continue the 2020-2021 Forum on Entrepreneurship Series on Thursday, March 18, by holding a Q&A on the role of entrepreneurial thinking in the FBI.
Combs began leading the San Antonio division in 2014, which encompasses 60 counties, 65,636 square miles, two federal judicial districts and 625 miles along the border with Mexico; and employs about 500 employees. The Meadows Center for Entrepreneurial Studies at St. Mary’s University will host the discussion via Zoom from 8 to 9 a.m.
“We are looking forward to learning from Special Agent Christopher Combs,” said Stephanie Ward, Ph.D., Interim Dean of the Greehey School of Business and Professor of Management. “His experience in leading ethically, recognizing opportunities and making rapid decisions is knowledge we all need to hear so that we can strengthen our skills for today’s complex environment.”
Before leading the San Antonio office, Combs entered the Senior Executive Service ranks in January 2012 when he became Section Chief of the FBI Strategic Information and Operations Center, which is the FBI’s 24-hour worldwide command, control and operations center. Combs also served as the FBI lead in the development of training and response programs to combat active shooter events throughout the U.S.
“I’m thrilled to learn more about the roles of leadership. entrepreneurialism, creativity and innovation in the FBI office in San Antonio, the largest after Quantico!” said Sergio Palacios, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Management and Chairman of the Board of the Forum on Entrepreneurship Series.
More from Combs’ bio:
Combs was the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of Counterterrorism at the FBI Washington Field Office.
Combs has directed response to numerous domestic and international critical incidents throughout his career. He was the initial FBI On-Scene Commander at the Pentagon crash site immediately after the terrorist attacks on 9/11 and then served as the FBI representative to Unified Command for the duration of on-scene operations. He served as the FBI representative to Unified Command at the U.S. Capitol during the anthrax mail attacks of 2001. He served as the FBI Operations Section Chief for numerous terrorist incidents to include: Holocaust Museum shooting, Pentagon shooting and the Luna Restaurant bombing in Pakistan. Combs also served as the Deputy On-Scene Commander of all FBI operations in London in support of the London 2012 Olympics.
During the response and investigation of the mass shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in 2017 and the Odessa shooting in 2019, Combs served as the On-Scene Commander for the FBI. In March 2018 in Austin, he commanded more than 600 FBI employees who were able to successfully identify the Austin serial bomber and prevent further injury and death.
More about the Forum on Entrepreneurship Series
The Meadows Center for Entrepreneurial Studies promotes and encourages entrepreneurial thought, business and activities locally, regionally and nationally. The purpose of the Forum on Entrepreneurship Series is to offer the larger San Antonio community and students of St. Mary’s University a forum to hear from some of the most talented individuals in industry and government. Funds generated from the series support student scholarships and encourage entrepreneurial activities in San Antonio and the region.
The series will continue with discussions in April 2021. The series’ 2020-2021 title sponsor is PwC. For information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Pamela Luna at forum@stmarytx.edu or 210-436-3124.