Magazine Homepage

Management majors launch woman-owned fashion businesses

Business
July 07, 2021

No limits

by Alex Z. Salinas (B.A. ’11, M.A. ’19) 

For some St. Mary’s University students, like Management major Nadia Carrasco-Vasquez, who graduated this May, owning a business is a lifelong dream — in her case, since childhood days in her mom’s coffee shop in Arizona.  

Others experience their entrepreneurial eureka moment in a flash, like Management senior Azucena Rangel Olvera did minutes before pitching a business idea for a class taught by Associate Professor of Management Sergio Palacios, Ph.D.  

Today, Vasquez and Rangel Olvera — both age 20 — are proud small business owners, fusing interests in fashion and St. Mary’s educations to put their visions in the form of products before customers, which Palacios called, “actual innovation.” 

Eye(lash) for fashion 

Vasquez hadn’t been at St. Mary’s a full semester before thinking, “I’m tired of being broke. I need to do something with my education.” 

Driven by her affinity for makeup and fashion, she started her own luxury eyelash business — VAS Cosmetics — in September 2019.  

“I want to be a brand that’s relatable for all types of women and people who wear makeup.”

Nadia Carrasco-Vasquez, Management major

Vasquez’s eyelash products are made of vegan, cruelty-free silk — an expression of her being pescatarian (a person who eats seafood but not meat) since age 8.  

“I always knew I wanted to start my own business,” the Phoenix native said.  

Having enrolled in the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Track, she captured the attention of Palacios, who mentored Vasquez and called her success the result of “outstanding problem-solving skills and her dedication to learning everything she needs to continue growing her startup.” 

VAS Cosmetics has expanded to 12 styles of lashes and will soon include brushes, Vasquez said.  

“I fully embrace being a Latina business owner, but also a woman business owner,” she said. “I want to be a brand that’s relatable for all types of women and people who wear makeup.” 

Bright idea 

In Fall 2019, Rangel Olvera was about to present a business idea for Palacios’ class when at the last minute she changed her mind.  

“I was wearing a Mexican artisanal shirt and thought, ‘Why not a business selling these?’” she said, having long worn the embroidered shirts. The judges and class agreed. 

Azucena Rangel Olvera

With help from her older sister, the first-generation college student from Mexico launched La Tiendita Boutique in October 2020. 

Starting with just 12 artisanal shirts, Rangel Olvera’s line now includes seven colorful designs for women, an option for men, huaraches (a type of sandal), purses and coin holders.  

“The meaning behind my fashion business is cultural awareness,” she said. “I want people to know they’re sharing their experiences with me via our clothing.” 

Rangel Olvera said her hand-knitted products are manufactured primarily in Oaxaca, Mexico.  

“I donate 25% of revenues back to the Mexican workers,” she said.  

“Azucena’s business is another great example of capitalizing on opportunities,” Palacios said. “She had an idea, she worked with what she had available in her tools and resources and then started her store.” 

With Rangel Olvera slated to graduate from St. Mary’s in December, both she and Vasquez plan to continue growing their businesses — one eyelash and artisanal shirt at a time.  

“I finally purchased a vending machine for my eyelashes, and spray-painted the inside baby pink,” Vasquez said. “It’s all about staying relevant.”

More from the Summer/Fall 2021 Issue

Laura Thompson stands in the Graduate Center for Excellence.
Business

St. Mary’s programs fight COVID-19 job loss

Laura Thompson was in the midst of organizing a natural hair event at San Antonio’s Henry B. González Convention Center when COVID-19 spread across the region in Spring 2020.

MJur Students 6/18 Shoot
Law

St. Mary’s Law celebrates five-year anniversary of Master of Jurisprudence Program

This year marks the five-year anniversary of the St. Mary’s University School of Law Master of Jurisprudence Program.

Law

San Antonio’s City Clerk uses Master of Jurisprudence degree to advance her career

At age 12, desperate for healthy home life, Tina Flores (M.Jur. ’17) fought to be in foster care. Her mother was battling drug addiction, unable to care for Flores and her siblings. Her father was in prison. They had no food, electricity or hope. Even as a child, Flores knew she had to escape the toxic environment and sought emancipation from her parents to begin her life anew.

Read More Stories

Daryl Harris_400 by 440
Law

St. Mary’s lawyer heads new civil rights division in Bexar County

One of alumnus Daryl Harris’ favorite quotes comes from Charles Hamilton Houston, an attorney who played a role in dismantling the Jim Crow laws: “A lawyer is either a social engineer or a parasite on society.”

Image of a coyote captured by Melissa Karlin featured
Science and Tech

Environmental Science professor seeks genetic link between coyotes and endangered red wolves

In 2019, Associate Professor of Environment Science Melissa Karlin, Ph.D., began collecting samples of coyote scat in select Texas regions, hoping to discover a genetic link to a critically endangered animal: the red wolf.

Alumni

Alumna becomes a successful direct mail marketer while putting her family first

Five kids and one stay-at-home mom starting a home-based business sounds like a risky equation. However, when you factor in Brenda Stewart’s determination to put her family first, it all adds up to the perfect solution for her success.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo View 3D Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top