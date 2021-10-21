October 21, 2021
Sessions Oct. 26-28 will feature NoMo Bands CEO Jacqueline Darna among diverse executive speakers
To celebrate the 46th annual Business Week, the St. Mary’s University Greehey School of Business will bring together leaders in health care, marketing, financial services, sports and other industries to further the ongoing national conversation on the theme of Resilience Redefined: People. Planet. Profit. Power.
The event begins Tuesday, Oct. 26, and continues through Thursday, Oct. 28, with in-person keynote lectures, panel discussions, interactive sessions and a virtual career fair.
“Though this event remains a tradition in the Greehey School of Business dating back to 1975, we continue to innovate how we connect the classroom to the business world,” said Rowena Ortiz-Walters, Ph.D., newly appointed Dean of the Greehey School of Business and Professor of Management. “This year’s theme invites participants adjusting to the recent historic circumstances to explore innovative solutions to develop, lead and motivate people; protect and defend the planet; sustain and grow profits; and ethically use power and influence for the greater good.”
Business Week events of note include:
- Tuesday, Oct. 26
- 11:10 a.m.-12:25 p.m. in the Albert B. Alkek Atrium: La Quinta Keynote Speaker Jacqueline Darna, N.M.D., CEO and medical inventor of NoMo Bands, speaking on the topic Resilience Turns Wounds into Wisdom
- 2-3:15 p.m. in the Albert B. Alkek Atrium: Panel Discussion: Managing for Resilience featuring:Anamaria Suescun-Fast (B.B.A. ’91), CEO and Managing Partner of talkStrategy; Kelly Contreras (B.B.A. ’18), talent acquisition specialist at SWBC; Morgan Jones, senior manager of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Strategy at Spurs Sports & Entertainment; moderated by Jeremy M. Grace, St. Mary’s MBA Programs Director
- Wednesday, Oct. 27
- 9:20-10:35 a.m. in the University Center, Conference Room A: Discussion: Culture in the Time of COVID featuring Frank Guerra, founder and CEO of GDC Marketing and Ideation
- 10:45 a.m.-noon in the University Center, Conference Room A: Interactive Session: Social Impact Through Entrepreneurship featuring Sarah Woolsey, founder of The Impact Guild
Those who would like to attend can visit the Business Week webpage to view the full schedule of events.