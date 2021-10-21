“Though this event remains a tradition in the Greehey School of Business dating back to 1975, we continue to innovate how we connect the classroom to the business world,” said Rowena Ortiz-Walters, Ph.D., newly appointed Dean of the Greehey School of Business and Professor of Management. “This year’s theme invites participants adjusting to the recent historic circumstances to explore innovative solutions to develop, lead and motivate people; protect and defend the planet; sustain and grow profits; and ethically use power and influence for the greater good.”