“For generations, St. Mary’s students have enriched their knowledge and career development through our unique Catholic and Marianist liberal arts education,” said Rosalind Alderman, Ph.D., Vice Provost for Enrollment Management. “To support this attainment during what will be challenging financial times and an uncertain job market for many in our community, St. Mary’s will offer a tuition discount to recent alumni who meet the admission requirements and remain at St. Mary’s as a new degree-seeking graduate student.”