The video of George Floyd dying under the knee of a policeman is obscene. The image is obscene, the sound of the dying man struggling to speak is obscene, and the casual indifference of the policeman on Mr. Floyd’s neck is obscene. But what was perhaps most horrifying was the fact that this latest death of a black man was only the last of a long list of brutal deaths involving policemen and people of color. The legacy of slavery and racism continues to this very day, and we fool ourselves if we believe that we can stand off to the side and let others solve this problem. If we are American, this is our disease, and it must be with our minds and hearts and hands that we work for the cure. If we are Christians, this is our failure, and it is in the heart and teaching of Christ that we must find healing for this sin.