“The Immigration Symposium is our opportunity to manifest both St. Mary’s ideals and The Scholar’s mission to give a voice to the voiceless,” said Gabriel Sáenz, a third-year St. Mary’s J.D. student, symposium editor and first-generation American. “Many of today’s immigrants are assailed on multiple levels: in their home country, on their journey seeking refuge and even once they have arrived at our nation’s border. As individuals committed to racial and social justice, we must further the education and practical skills of immigration advocates in Texas, whether it be in their capacity as an attorney or a volunteer. It is an honor to The Scholar and myself to present compelling and relevant speakers to our community.”