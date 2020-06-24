Royal Society Fellow Derick Wilson of Ulster University and the Corrymeela Community in the United Kingdom nominated Gasaway Hill. In his recommendation, Wilson highlighted Gasaway Hill’s three books and noted that “over the past seven years, her undergraduate advisees had a graduation rate of 92%. The majority of these students are first-generation Hispanic college students whose national graduation rate is 54%. She has also supervised over 100 student researchers. … Her research, writing, teaching and civil society practices celebrate the language we use to tell the stories that animate us and the groups we belong to, and that contribute to peacebuilding and the common good.”