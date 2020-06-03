Siegel, along with St. Mary’s Clinical Professor of Law Genevieve Hébert Fajardo, J.D., who directs the St. Mary’s Law Consumer Protection Clinic, and UT Law Housing Justice Fellow Lizbeth Parra-Davila (J.D. ’19), who is also a staff attorney with Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, began developing resource guides during the pandemic to help Texans navigate changes in the law designed to provide economic stability. When the Texas Supreme Court’s moratorium on eviction proceedings expired last month, the trio joined with St. Mary’s Law Pro Bono Director Greg Zlotnick, J.D., to provide additional assistance to renters or homeowners while continuing to respect social distancing guidelines.