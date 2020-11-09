“Brad Barron’s leadership at NuStar Energy L.P. is an example of personal commitment to values,” said Stephanie Ward, Ph.D., Interim Dean of the Greehey School of Business and Professor of Management. “During this Forum on Entrepreneurship Series event, our students and business community members will learn from his wisdom about how to lead, be entrepreneurial and adapt during the unexpected pandemic. The Greehey School of Business is grateful for Brad’s and NuStar’s continued support of our students and our community.”