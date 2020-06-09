I also needed to reframe our semester project. To understand noise pollution, my students had designed and begun a crowdsourcing analysis of campus sound levels using their smartphones. The initial plan had been to work with the data in class to prepare a poster for the end-of-semester Undergraduate Research Symposium, but the closing of campus prevented this plan. Fortunately, my students completed the data collection just prior to spring break, so we had basic information to work with. Working from home, students were able to explore ways to examine and display the data to find trends on noise levels and also to reflect on strengths and weaknesses of our approach to recommend improvements for future research. By the way, students were able to identify fluctuations in noise level across campus. Between classes, there are quiet places near the Quad with the noisiest place at the southwest corner of the campus near the intersection of 36th Street and Culebra Road.