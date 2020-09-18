A: I have been very fortune to have had the support of St. Mary’s while trying to navigate the new realities and new priorities of this crisis. I had to have a few brave conversations to advocate for what I would need to be successful during this transition and semester so that I could lead classes that I hope will prove engaging and impactful for our students. In recognizing that my own realities and priorities shifted, I understood that likely my students’ would as well. In my move to teach online, I realized I needed to make courses that could be engaging and compatible with students’ new realities and priorities. I recognized that for some students, classwork might not be their main focus anymore. For this reason, I tried to allow for flexibility in my course requirements so that students could complete the work within their own time frames rather than something that I dictated.