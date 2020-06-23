A: My approach to switching online swiftly was to, first, immediately adjust my mindset and accept that I would not be able to see my students in person and capture the in-person synergy from our class sessions. This was difficult to embrace. However, it challenged me to be creative with developing a remarkable virtual classroom experience. Afterward, I connected with the Academic Instructional Technology team to brainstorm the best methods to deliver the course content in an interesting, engaging and effective way. This team has been very supportive of advancing the use of instructional technologies.