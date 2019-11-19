November 19, 2019

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign transform s legal education

The St. Mary’s University School of Law challenges each of its students to become knowledgeable and skilled leaders in the law, working to improve their community through justice.

In November 2017, the St. Mary’s University School of Law boldly stepped forward to engage the law community in that effort as well. The goal was to raise $25 million for The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign for the School of Law as part of a larger campaign to raise $130 million total for the University.

Many generous alumni and friends — such as Law Success Program donors Steven Michael Peña Sr. (J.D. ’94) and the Honorable Mary Anne Bramblett (J.D. ’81) and Coll Bramblett (J.D. ’80) — have already accepted the challenge. Together, contributions totaling more than $16 million and helped enable the University to increase its overall fundraising goal to $150 million.

These gifts have built on the Catholic and Marianist educational foundation to create life-changing opportunities for School of Law students and faculty.

Read more about what the campaign means to our students and faculty through these stories: