“Business intelligence is evolving rapidly through constantly improving internet technology. It is no longer adequate to just analyze information from past and present business operations, one must be able to project into the future,” said marketing executive Gail Ribalta, who teaches at the Greehey School of Business at St. Mary’s University. “Through the use of essential business visualization tools, one can quickly and thoroughly communicate data and ideas that generate actionable information to inform and form strategies to run successful business operations. It is an exciting time to be in business.”