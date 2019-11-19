November 19, 2019

Our history. Our Moment. Our vision to be the finest.

Find out how our students and faculty are better able to strengthen their beliefs through the gifts of The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign through the Q&A and quotes below.

Pursuing Faith

Anthony “AJ” Klutho Jr.

Hometown: St. Louis

Studying: Exercise and Sports Science sophomore, Theology minor

Q: Why did you choose to study at St. Mary’s?

A: What really set St. Mary’s apart was the Catholic heritage. The moment that I was on campus, I knew this is where I want to be. St. Mary’s created an environment where I could become the best version of myself.

Q: How does your Theology minor fit into your educational goals?

A: My faith is really integrated into who I am. The purpose of the Theology minor is to understand what I believe. Through understanding other religions of the world, you strengthen your knowledge of your own.

Q: How has receiving a scholarship affected your life?

A: It’s such a blessing. I’m able to live on campus. It makes living out of state so much more manageable. I could be paying the same for some public school in Missouri, but I wouldn’t be getting the same education.

Q: How has being a member of the Marianist Leadership Program and benefiting from the funding it has received impacted you?

A: The program gave me the space to grow within my faith. This program is also very big on making an impact on the community and helps integrate service into who I am.

Q: What has been your favorite thing about St. Mary’s?

A: Opportunity is really my favorite thing, especially within the faith life. We have daily Mass on campus. We have Casa Maria where the Marianist brothers open their house for prayer and a meal. I play worship music. Those opportunities are the biggest reason why I’m still Catholic — the University had the desire for me to pursue my faith and the resources for me to sustain it.

Quoted

“St. Mary’s has a unique sense of community that I believe stems from its Marianist values. My time here has taught me that disciplined, purposeful hard work pays off. I am so excited to take those principles ingrained in me through athletic success to fight for the common good.” — Jake Stevenson, Political Science senior and Men’s Golf player from Boerne

“In Catholic higher education, I found an environment where you can be all of who you are, especially when you allow your faith to be prominent in that. I’m a better musician. I’m a better teacher. I’m a better human being because I’m allowed to be true to myself and I’m surrounded by people who are allowed to be true to themselves.” — Alicia Cordoba Tait, D.M.A., Beirne Director of the Center for Catholic Studies and Professor of Music

“The Marianist Leadership Program has empowered me to be a leader for my community. It has helped me discover where my strengths and weaknesses are, where I need to grow even more. The idea of being able to lead with the Marianist charisms is very significant to my future, especially because I want to be in education.” — Laura Dicún, junior Management major and Entrepreneurship and Innovation minor from Argentina

Read more about what the campaign means to our students and faculty through these stories: