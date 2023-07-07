“As the southernmost law school in Texas, it is critical we train our students to understand the laws of our closest neighbor — Mexico — and to understand how to do business across our shared border,” said Patricia Roberts, J.D., St. Mary’s School of Law Dean and Charles E. Cantú Distinguished Professor of Law. “Our Immigration and Human Rights Clinic also looks south to identify ways to protect the human rights of our neighbors who cross the border. Further collaboration between our two institutions will help build cross-cultural collaboration and understanding, which are essential for today’s global economy.”