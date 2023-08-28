St. Louis alum discovers vocation at St. Mary’s

Finance and Risk Management major found calling toward faith and career
by Samantha Mendoza
Andrew Tague (B.B.A. ’23) decided to take a chance on Texas. After graduating from St. Mary’s High School in his hometown of St. Louis, he wanted to continue exploring how a Marianist education could nurture his growth as a servant leader. That led him, of course, to St. Mary’s University.
“I always joke that I couldn’t get enough of St. Mary’s,” Tague said. “But really, the family spirit of a Marianist education is what called me back.”
Although Tague found himself in unfamiliar territory, thousands of miles away from friends and family, he wasted no time finding familiarity and building community in his new St. Mary’s home.
Propelled by a desire to build upon his Marianist values, he joined the Marianist Leadership Program — a faith-based leadership and service program centered around faith and community — during his first semester on campus.
Through the program, Tague helped plan retreats, coordinate campus-wide service projects and, ultimately, better understand himself, his faith and his life path.
“The Marianist Leadership Program was the first building block that started the foundation of who I am today,” Tague said. “It gave me the opportunity to start living out my vocation. I realized that it was time to be me.”
A self-described extrovert, Tague found himself by getting involved in just about anything that allowed him to serve and build fellowship with others, including as a summer orientation leader for incoming students and a President’s Ambassador. His philosophy for success? Just say yes.
“Saying yes to opportunities stretched me thin at times,” Tague said. “But I think that’s what helped me really thrive at St. Mary’s: saying yes and getting involved.”
It’s this attitude that, ultimately, helped Tague secure a full-time job almost an entire year before his graduation and earn the President’s Award for academic excellence and transformative leadership at St. Mary’s.
Andrew Tague (B.B.A. ’23)
As a Finance and Risk Management major, Tague became an officer in the academic fraternity for students studying insurance, risk management and actuary science — called Gamma Iota Sigma — as well as joining as an inaugural member of the Contreras Leader in Risk Program.
Through the mentorship of Professor of Finance David Sommer, Ph.D., who is the Charles E. Cheever Chair of Risk Management, and the support of the St. Mary’s Career and Professional Development Center, Tague completed and excelled at a 10-week internship with The Hartford insurance company. His performance led to a full-time job offer as an underwriter upon graduation.
“Andrew is a servant leader, brilliant student and well-rounded young man,” said Violeta Díaz, Ph.D., Associate Dean of the Greehey School of Business and Associate Professor of Finance. “He lives out the Marianist values every day, and I have no doubt he’ll be able to achieve all of his professional endeavors.”
Now three months into his first full-time job, there are a few pieces of St. Mary’s University Tague still carries with him. The first? The vintage T-shirt shop, called Tague’s Treasures, he started while he was a student. Many of his carefully selected clothing pieces can even be seen in his new office.
Tague started the business as a fun side hustle: a way to connect with other students while promoting sustainability and raising awareness about the ramifications of fast fashion. Two years later, the shop remains so popular with students that he returned as an alumni business featured at Rattler Market, a campus and local vendor event held outside the University Center in August.
But there’s one other piece of St. Mary’s memorabilia you’ll never see Tague without, whether in his office or at the thrift shop.
“I wear my class ring every day,” Tague said. “I am who I am today because of this ring. Because at St. Mary’s, you can be you. And you can say yes to that.”