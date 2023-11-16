by Jayden Mendez
As thoughts of turkey and gravy dance in people’s heads, we asked a few St. Mary’s University students about their favorite holiday traditions. Here are some of their responses:
Clarissa Cortez, a junior majoring in Exercise and Sports Science from San Antonio
“My favorite holiday tradition is having Thanksgiving at my grandparents’ house with my family.”
Damon James, a sophomore majoring in Biochemistry from St. Louis
“One of my favorite holiday traditions is making gingerbread houses with my son.”
Isabella Flores, a sophomore majoring in Forensic Science from San Antonio
“My favorite Thanksgiving activity is doing Turkey Trot 5Ks and looking at Christmas lights with my family.”
Donald Glacin, a junior majoring in International and Global Studies from Cordova, Alaska
“I like spending time with my mom’s side of the family.”
Miranda Bella, a junior majoring in Forensic Science from Mission
“My favorite thing about the holidays is spending time with family and cooking meals. Just having good vibes.”
Archangel Suarez, a junior majoring in Management from San Antonio
“My favorite tradition is sitting at the dinner table during Thanksgiving and saying what we’re thankful for.”
Teresa Skidmore, a sophomore majoring in Biochemistry from New Orleans
“My favorite thing to do during Thanksgiving is travel to New Orleans and cook with my mom.”