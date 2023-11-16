Magazine Homepage View Issue

St. Mary’s students share their favorite Thanksgiving traditions

Community
November 16, 2023

by Jayden Mendez

As thoughts of turkey and gravy dance in people’s heads, we asked a few St. Mary’s University students about their favorite holiday traditions. Here are some of their responses:

Clarissa Cortez

“My favorite holiday tradition is having Thanksgiving at my grandparents’ house with my family.”

Clarissa Cortez, a junior majoring in Exercise and Sports Science from San Antonio
Damon James

“One of my favorite holiday traditions is making gingerbread houses with my son.”

Damon James, a sophomore majoring in Biochemistry from St. Louis
Isabella Flores

“My favorite Thanksgiving activity is doing Turkey Trot 5Ks and looking at Christmas lights with my family.”

Isabella Flores, a sophomore majoring in Forensic Science from San Antonio
Donald Glacin

“I like spending time with my mom’s side of the family.”

Donald Glacin, a junior majoring in International and Global Studies from Cordova, Alaska

“My favorite thing about the holidays is spending time with family and cooking meals. Just having good vibes.”

Miranda Bella, a junior majoring in Forensic Science from Mission
Archangel Suarez

“My favorite tradition is sitting at the dinner table during Thanksgiving and saying what we’re thankful for.”

Archangel Suarez, a junior majoring in Management from San Antonio
Teresa Skidmore,

“My favorite thing to do during Thanksgiving is travel to New Orleans and cook with my mom.”

Teresa Skidmore, a sophomore majoring in Biochemistry from New Orleans

More from the Fall 2023 Issue

Lisa Ann Garcia helps Rattlerman fix his tie at the Rattler Wardrobe in the Greehey School of Business.
Business

St. Mary’s students gain access to business attire

The Rattler Wardrobe at the Greehey School of Business loans clothing to business students who need attire for professional events.

Cayden Garcia, member of the Rattler Baseball team
Athletics and Recreation

Rattler Baseball team member takes computer science talents to the major league

Combining his computer science studies at St. Mary’s University with his passion for baseball, Cayden Garcia made a splash with the Appalachian League, one of the longest-running baseball leagues in the history of professional baseball.

Ashleigh Wempe headshot wearing knitted scarf
Alumni

Military veteran MBA alumna becomes knitting author 

Ashleigh Wempe started knitting and pattern designing to pass the time while transitioning from the U.S. Air Force to the St. Mary's University MBA program.

Read More Stories

Science and Tech

Founding Director of Nursing shares path toward the St. Mary’s Nursing Program

Gold & Blue magazine sat down with Donna M. Badowski, DNP, Vice Dean of the School of Science, Engineering and Technology, and Founding Director of Nursing, to learn more about her background and get the inside scoop on the planned Nursing Program.

Enrique Salinas became a nurse at CHRISTUS Children's. Here he holds up a Fiesta medal while wearing a Fiesta Oyster Bake T-shirt at the hospital.
Science and Tech

Pediatric nurse finds calling at St. Mary’s University

Enrique Salinas, a first-generation student originally from Eagle Pass, earned his Bachelor of Arts in Biology from St. Mary’s in 2019. After participating in undergraduate research opportunities and shadowing a medical doctor, a single day spent shadowing a nurse made all the difference in his career decision. 

Cayden Garcia, member of the Rattler Baseball team
Athletics and Recreation

Rattler Baseball team member takes computer science talents to the major league

Combining his computer science studies at St. Mary’s University with his passion for baseball, Cayden Garcia made a splash with the Appalachian League, one of the longest-running baseball leagues in the history of professional baseball.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo Digital Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top