“When I think of the significance of the Red Mass to our community, I am reminded of Psalm 85, which states, ‘Kindness and truth shall meet; justice and peace shall kiss,’” said the Rev. John Thompson, S.M., Ed.D., St. Mary’s Vice President for Mission. “When we gather in faith, we look to God who is just and merciful. For people involved in the exercise of law in our city, this should be the model for all deliberations and interactions — kindness, truth, justice and peace. When we celebrate the Eucharist, that is, in fact, what comes together. When we leave Red Mass, we should be more kind, more truthful, more just and more at peace. May God’s word ring true in our hearing this day.”