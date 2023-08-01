Magazine Homepage View Issue

Puerto Rican alum finds extension of home at St. Mary’s Law

Law
August 01, 2023

Marianist roots in Puerto Rico

by Leticia Romero

Puerto Rico, known for its vibrant culture and history, decadent cuisine, and majestic beaches and mountains, is a tourist destination for some. But for Carlos Chévere-Lugo, J.D. (LL.M. ’17, LL.M. ’18), the U.S. territory is home.

Carlos Chévere-Lugo, J.D. (LL.M. ’17, LL.M. ’18) seen in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Carlos Chévere-Lugo, J.D. (LL.M. ’17, LL.M. ’18) seen in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

As a teenager, Chévere-Lugo graduated from Colegío San José, a Marianist high school in San Juan. The teachings made such an impact on him that he sought further Catholic institutions.

After earning his law degree from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Puerto Rico, he applied to the St. Mary’s University School of Law’s LL.M. program. He was thrilled to learn that it was both a Catholic and Marianist University.

“It was the best decision I ever made because St. Mary’s Law was like an extension of my family, far, far away,” Chévere-Lugo said. “These Catholic and Marianist values have been taught in my family, so it’s very easy to relate.”


Territorial law

Chévere-Lugo reflected fondly on living in San Antonio for the two years it took him to complete two LL.M. programs — in American Legal Studies and International Criminal Law.

The LL.M. program at St. Mary’s consists of 24 credit hours that can be completed on-campus, fully online, or through a combination of courses and in-person externships.

A newly launched Territorial Law concentration educates those who intend to or currently practice law in the territories of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa. Additionally, St. Mary’s offers a Master of Jurisprudence, or M.Jur., for nonlawyers with a new Territorial Law concentration.

“I’m so grateful because we have an opportunity to create a consciousness not only about the territory of Puerto Rico, but also about the other territories in the nation,” Chévere-Lugo said.


Building bridges

With a law practice in Puerto Rico, Chévere-Lugo mostly creates corporate and labor regulation manuals for clients. Chévere-Lugo aspires to teach and works with other attorneys in the Bar Association of Puerto Rico to facilitate community awareness and an understanding of basic inherent human rights, such as the right to adequate housing.

He has continued to help St. Mary’s build bridges in the territory. In March, Chévere-Lugo hosted St. Mary’s Law Dean Patricia Roberts, J.D., and Assistant Dean of International Programs Jen Stevenson, J.D., in Puerto Rico for a brainstorming collaboration with Puerto Rican universities, other law school deans and the Puerto Rico Bar Association.

“It was the best decision I ever made because St. Mary’s Law was like an extension of my family, far, far away.”

Carlos Chévere-Lugo, J.D. (LL.M. ’17, LL.M. ’18)

St. Mary’s Visiting Assistant Professor of Law Sigrid Vendrell-Polanco, J.D., a Puerto Rico native, also joined Chévere-Lugo at the Law & Society Association Annual Meeting in San Juan in June. Together, they continue to promote the St. Mary’s Law LL.M. program’s Territorial Law concentration and find other points of collaboration.

“We’re hoping to explore everything worth exploring in territorial law, continue to bring awareness to the issues that arise in territorial law and bring it more into the law school curriculum,” Vendrell-Polanco said.   

Learn more about the LL.M. Territorial Law Concentration

More from the Spring 2023 Issue

Roy Barrera Sr., is surrounded by his son, Roy Barrera Jr., left, and nephew, Gilbert C. Barrera Jr.
Law

Barrera family builds legacy from San Antonio to Supreme Court

Both Roy Barrera Sr. and Roy Barrera Jr., along with nearly a dozen other family members, have obtained either an undergraduate degree, a law degree or both from St. Mary's University. That education took Barrera Sr. all the way to role of Texas Secretary of State.

U.S. Army Reserve Major Raul Rodriguez stands in front of the Alkek Building.
Business

U.S. Army Reserves major earns MBA while serving in Germany in support of Ukraine

Raul Rodriguez, a major in the U.S. Army Reserve, was a year into his Master of Business Administration program at St. Mary’s University in Summer 2022 when he received orders to relocate to Germany to help support Ukrainian efforts.

Online J.D. Program set up with the sweetest of cats.
Law

The nation’s first fully online J.D. students reflect on law school and life

Scattered across Texas and the United States, 25 students have created the tight-knit inaugural cohort in the School of Law’s Online J.D. program, the first of its kind in the nation.

Read More Stories

Emmanuel Sanchez stands in front of the Master of Public Administration sign.
Arts and Humanities

MPA student helps communities from Brownsville to White House

Emmanuel Sanchez believes in the power of civil servants to improve their communities. The combined-degree Political Science and Public Administration student has seen the impacts first-hand during internships from Brownsville to the White House

Mariana Mata receives instructions at the San Antonio King Sejong Institute
Community

San Antonio King Sejong Institute knits cultures together

With the help of the San Antonio King Sejong Institute at St. Mary’s University, the two cultures are brought together through Korean language, art, music, drama and history classes.

U.S. Army Reserve Major Raul Rodriguez stands in front of the Alkek Building.
Business

U.S. Army Reserves major earns MBA while serving in Germany in support of Ukraine

Raul Rodriguez, a major in the U.S. Army Reserve, was a year into his Master of Business Administration program at St. Mary’s University in Summer 2022 when he received orders to relocate to Germany to help support Ukrainian efforts.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo Digital Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top