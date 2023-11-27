Magazine Homepage View Issue

St. Mary’s community speaks about Tom and Mona Mengler’s tenure

Community
November 27, 2023

by Nathaniel Miller

As Thomas M. Mengler, J.D., prepares to retire as the 13th president of St. Mary’s University, those who worked closest with him share their thoughts on the mirthful nature, optimistic outlook and discerning leadership that he brought to the University along with his wife, Mona Mengler.

Leti and Tom Contreras enjoy The Pub at St. Mary's University.
From left, Leticia “Leti” Contreras (B.A. ’89) and Thomas “Tom” Contreras (B.B.A. ’88)

“Tom and Mona are a great team, and the bonds that they created extend far beyond the walls of the University.”

Leticia “Leti” Contreras (B.A. ’89)
— Charles T. Barrett Jr. (B.B.A. ’62), left, and his wife, Melissa Barrett

“We’re going to miss Tom’s charm, his constant contact and easy availability. If you ever needed something, he would get it accomplished.”

Charles T. Barrett Jr. (B.B.A. ’62)
The Rev. Oscar Vasquez, S.M.

“It has been a joy to work with President Mengler because of his great passion for St. Mary’s University; Catholic and Marianist education; care for students, faculty and staff; and service to the Catholic Church.”

The Rev. Oscar Vasquez, S.M.

“Many characteristics come to mind when I think about President Mengler: integrity, justice, compassion, kindness and presence.”

Carolyn Tubbs, Ph.D.
Michael_Schott

“You can’t compliment Tom without complimenting his wife, Mona. They’ve developed relationships in the local community and have been active in both local and national organizations on behalf of St. Mary’s. They did more than just embrace St. Mary’s; they embraced San Antonio.”

Michael “Mickey” Schott (B.B.A. ’68)

“Tom was steadfast in his determination that the University’s and each school’s strategic plans be connected to our Marianist
mission and Catholic values. His legacy will be felt long after his departure in every corner of the University.”

Patricia Roberts, J.D.

“As a direct recipient of Tom’s leadership and guidance, I have witnessed firsthand the care and stewardship Tom has brought to the presidency. Regardless of the situation, Tom has always provided steady leadership, even in times of significant tumult.”

Aaron Hanna (B.A. ’10, M.P.A. ’11, M.B.A. ’13)

