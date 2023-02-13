Let me take this moment to express my and Mona’s gratitude to you. Mona and I are honored and grateful to have received the opportunity to build on our predecessors’ good works. We feel blessed to have been able to foster with you the St. Mary’s culture of excellence, to deepen with you our Catholic and Marianist character, to develop through our alumni’s generosity significant long-term resources for St. Mary’s, and to foster our faculty and staff’s dedication to educating our students for lives of purposeful leadership grounded in their faith in God. I look forward to continuing to advance these goals in the coming months. God bless you and your families.