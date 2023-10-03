October 3, 2023
Excelencia in Education, the nation’s premier authority in efforts accelerating Latino student success in higher education, announced today that St. Mary’s University President Thomas M. Mengler, J.D., has chosen to be part of the Presidents for Latino Student Success network.
This important national network is comprised of college and university presidents and chancellors who commit to making their institutions learning environments where Latino students thrive. The institutions in Excelencia’s network are transforming higher education.
Of the thousands of colleges and universities across the country, the more than 150 leaders of the 175 institutions in the network enroll one in four of all Latino students in higher education. More importantly, these institutions account for one in three of all Latino graduates.
Excelencia professionals, the leadership network and their campus teams, actively collaborate to put evidence-based practices and strategic analysis of student data to use supporting and advancing the talents, skills, and contributions of Latino students and the institutions.
“Higher education leaders with skills and vision are fundamental to our country’s strong recovery,” said Sarita Brown, co-founder and president of Excelencia. “Those prepared to engage and intentionally serve Latino students, while serving all their students, will lead the way.”
Excelencia is honored to work with the trendsetting presidents and chancellors who have accepted this challenge. The leaders in the network have made common cause with Excelencia to accelerate Latino student success in higher education.
Through the network, Mengler will collaborate with Excelencia to leverage collective expertise and resources, foster partnerships and amplify current efforts at the national level.
To learn more about the Presidents for Latino Student Success network and leaders across the country affiliated with Excelencia, visit the Excelencia website.