As we prepare for this year’s Fiesta Oyster Bake, St. Mary’s University wants to make sure instructions on how to park your vehicle are ever so clear (yes, this pun is in honor of the headliner, Everclear), hoping attendees feel Wonderful about their time on campus. 

Below are changes planned for University parking lots ahead of and during Homecoming Oyster Bake (aka “Baby Bake”) on Saturday, April 1, and Fiesta Oyster Bake on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22. 

Parking changes for Homecoming Oyster Bake 

Oyster Bake 2019

Thursday, March 30, at 11 p.m. to Sunday, April 2, at 5 p.m.  

  • Lot L (non-handicapped-accessible spaces) and Lot C, southeast section, will be closed.   

Friday, March 31, at 3 p.m. to Sunday, April 2, at 5 p.m.  

  • Lot L, handicapped-accessible spaces will be closed and relocated to Lot D.   

Parking changes for Fiesta Oyster Bake 

Monday, April 17, at 11 p.m. to Sunday, May 7, at 5 p.m.  

  • Lot F will be partially closed.   

Tuesday, April 18, at 10 p.m. to Monday, April 24, at 5 p.m.  

  • Lot K will be closed.   

Wednesday, April 19, at 10 p.m. to Sunday, April 23, at 5 p.m.  

  • Lots B, H, T and X will be closed.   
  • Lot D will be partially closed.   
  • Lot J will be closed. Handicapped-accessible parking for this lot will be relocated to Lot S.  

Thursday, April 20, at 8 p.m. to Sunday, April 23, at noon  

  • Lot Q south section will be closed.   

Thursday, April 20, at 10 p.m. to Sunday, April 23, at 5 p.m.  

  • Lots A, L and V will be closed.   
  • Lot C, southeast section, will be closed.   

Friday, April 21, at 8 a.m. to Sunday, April 23, at 5 p.m.  

  • St. Mary’s Research Center lot, outside the Culebra Gate, will be closed.   
  • The Center for Legal and Social Justice lot and adjacent field will be open for public parking on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 23.  
  • Handicapped-accessible parking in Lot L will be relocated to Lot D for Oyster Bake.   
  • Lot U will be closed.  

Friday, April 21, at 10 p.m. to Saturday, April 22, at 11 p.m.  

  • Lot S will be closed for handicapped-accessible parking.   
