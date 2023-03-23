March 23, 2023
As we prepare for this year’s Fiesta Oyster Bake, St. Mary’s University wants to make sure instructions on how to park your vehicle are ever so clear (yes, this pun is in honor of the headliner, Everclear), hoping attendees feel Wonderful about their time on campus.
Below are changes planned for University parking lots ahead of and during Homecoming Oyster Bake (aka “Baby Bake”) on Saturday, April 1, and Fiesta Oyster Bake on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22.
Parking changes for Homecoming Oyster Bake
Thursday, March 30, at 11 p.m. to Sunday, April 2, at 5 p.m.
Friday, March 31, at 3 p.m. to Sunday, April 2, at 5 p.m.
Parking changes for Fiesta Oyster Bake
Monday, April 17, at 11 p.m. to Sunday, May 7, at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18, at 10 p.m. to Monday, April 24, at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19, at 10 p.m. to Sunday, April 23, at 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 20, at 8 p.m. to Sunday, April 23, at noon
Thursday, April 20, at 10 p.m. to Sunday, April 23, at 5 p.m.
Friday, April 21, at 8 a.m. to Sunday, April 23, at 5 p.m.
- St. Mary’s Research Center lot, outside the Culebra Gate, will be closed.
- The Center for Legal and Social Justice lot and adjacent field will be open for public parking on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 23.
- Lot U will be closed.
Friday, April 21, at 10 p.m. to Saturday, April 22, at 11 p.m.