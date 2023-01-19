From left, Ajaya Swain, Kristina Heerdegen, Magdalena Salazar, Jose Francisco Chaman and Prasad Padmanabhan

St. Mary’s University today gathered to celebrate the life and heritage of Blessed William Joseph Chaminade, founder of the Society of Mary. The community also honored the five members of the St. Mary’s University community with a 2023 Marianist Heritage Award, which recognizes those who showcase faithfulness to the University’s Marianist heritage

Since 1981, these annual awards have celebrated those who express an interest in the development of the Marianist charism through efforts at increasing knowledge and working for its transformation into practice in the University community.  

Marianist Student Leadership Award Honorees

Jose Francisco Chaman, Economics and International and Global Studies major, May 2023

Deni Cresto, Master of Business Administration, May 2023

Kristina Heerdegen, Mathematics major, May 2023

Marianist Heritage Award Honorees

Prasad Padmanabhan, Ph.D., Professor, Greehey School of Business

Magdalena Salazar, Administrative Associate, Public Administration, Political Science and International Studies

Ajaya Swain, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Greehey School of Business

Back to top