Law grad turned injustice into career purpose

Huffman is the co-founder and coordinator of the Wrongful Conviction Series, an event series of the Pro Bono Program, held in collaboration with registered student organizations and other community organizations. Throughout the year, the series create awareness about wrongful convictions through events on campus. For example, on a warm day in Fall 2022, students from the Wrongful Convictions project simulated a prison cell in the middle of the Law Courtyard to help students understand the dangerous temperatures in some Texas prisons. The temperature inside the mock cell reached over 95 degrees, only a fraction of how hot it can get during Texas summers.