School of Law graduate aims to become a military attorney  

Law
December 16, 2023

Embracing the mission ahead 

by Leticia Romero

On Dec. 9, 2023, Meagan Folmar (J.D. ’23) walked across the stage at St. Mary’s University’s Alumni Athletics & Convocation Center and into her new life as a law school graduate. 

While the academic experience at the St. Mary’s University School of Law proved challenging, she expects her days of pushing through life and legal challenges to continue. After passing the bar exam, Folmar of San Antonio, plans to join the United States Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps, a government law organization more commonly called JAG. She is set to leave for the Direct Commision Course in August 2024. The course is a six-week intensive physical, weapons and leadership course that will prepare Folmar to serve as an officer in the U.S. Army.  

Gold & Blue Law Edition sat down with Folmar to discuss her School of Law experience and career plans.  

Q: Where did you earn your undergraduate degree, and what drew you to apply to the St. Mary’s University School of Law? 

A: For undergrad, I went to the University of Texas at San Antonio. I studied cybersecurity and graduated in 2019. I went into civilian service as a U.S. Air Force intelligence intern, and something about working in IT never felt quite right. People always told me that I should go to law school because I love reading and writing, but I wasn’t convinced. As time went by in my internship, I started thinking about it more and more. One day, I ordered an LSAT book, and the rest was history. 

Q: What was an impactful moment during your time at law school St. Mary’s Law? 

A: Joining the Advocacy Program’s National Team was the most impactful part of my experience. As a first-year J.D. student, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to join the National Team’s Trial Team or Moot Court Team. After sitting down and going to the Trial Team informational session, I remember the team captain, a third-year J.D. student at the time, stood up before all of us and gave this closing argument. Something about it resonated with me. It’s why I got so interested in the Trial Team.  

Learning to think on my feet and being in high-pressure situations without feeling 100% prepared — because a lot can happen — is helpful for my future career since I’m trying to go into JAG and help represent soldiers. 

Q: What would you say to the person who is talking themselves out of law school right now? 

A: Law school can be very intense. You have to find that inner resolve on those difficult days when it feels like all your time is gone. Find your purpose for wanting to do this, see that resolve in yourself and remember to find a moment for rest now and again.  

Q: What faculty or staff member positively impacted your education here at St. Mary’s Law? 

A: Professor of Law Robert Summers, J.D., was an amazing professor. He helped write a letter of recommendation from his military attorney’s perspective. Professor of Law Jeffrey Addicott, J.D., LL.M., did the same. He’s probably one of my favorite professors, along with Associate Dean for Academic Affairs Zoe Niesel, J.D., and Assistant Dean for Advocacy Programs A.J. Bellido de Luna, J.D. They take an invested interest and go the extra mile to help students with their classes and in their careers. It’s a true community here at St. Mary’s Law. 

Q: Tell us about your plans to become a military lawyer and how the School of Law has prepared you for your career path.  

A: Most of my family is in the military, so I’ve always been around it. I joined the Army National Guard in 2020. I’ve always wanted to go to JAG. I went to a JAG session on campus once and met some great mentors who’ve been helping me along the way. If all goes well, I’m leaving for training in August 2024. 

