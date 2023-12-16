School of Law graduate aims to become a military attorney  

A: For undergrad, I went to the University of Texas at San Antonio. I studied cybersecurity and graduated in 2019. I went into civilian service as a U.S. Air Force intelligence intern, and something about working in IT never felt quite right. People always told me that I should go to law school because I love reading and writing, but I wasn’t convinced. As time went by in my internship, I started thinking about it more and more. One day, I ordered an LSAT book, and the rest was history.