“Education is the cornerstone of progress. We know our contribution to the St. Mary’s University Nursing program will provide the foundation upon which dreams take flight. Each investment we make to education not only nurtures minds but also shapes a brighter future for generations to come. This new nursing facility will fortify our critical need for more health care providers,” said Dennis E. Nixon, IBC Foundation President. “At IBC, we live by our mantra of doing more for projects that channel resources into education, that empower individuals with knowledge, equip them with skills, and ignite a chain reaction of transformative change through our support.”