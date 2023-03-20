Martin “Marty” D. Beirne Jr. (J.D. ’69) and his wife, Kathleen Beirne, made a $1 million commitment in 2017 to the St. Mary’s Center for Catholic Studies, which allowed the University to endow the Center’s director position. During his time at St. Mary’s, Marty Beirne was the founding editor-in-chief of the St. Mary’s Law Journal and a member of Phi Delta Phi Fraternity, an international legal honor society. Following graduation in 1969, he served as a Captain in the U.S. Army. Marty Beirne has been a member of the St. Mary’s Board of Trustees since 2006 and received the Distinguished Law Graduate award in 2004. He was a founding partner of Beirne, Maynard & Parsons, LLP, a nationally recognized civil litigation firm representing some of the largest corporations in the U.S. and abroad. In 2016, the firm joined Akerman, LLP.