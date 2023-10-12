In January 2019, Cuellar was sworn in as judge of the 275th District Court of Hidalgo County, a court of general jurisdiction. Before her judiciary role, Cuellar had a successful career as a solo practitioner and mediator. She began her legal career as an assistant attorney general for the Texas Attorney General Child Support Division. Cuellar has utilized her tenure on the bench to bring awareness to the need for a mental-health restoration program in Hidalgo County, working in conjunction with the sheriff, district attorney and probation offices. Assisted by the juvenile probation office, she has developed the State’s first diversionary runaway court. Cuellar has participated in the Courts in School Program and presently serves as the chair for the School of Law’s Red Mass Committee. Cuellar is often invited to serve as a motivational speaker for youth and adults. Her passion and commitment is to serve her community, to care for those who cannot advocate for themselves and to help bring positive change to people’s lives.