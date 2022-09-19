Magazine Homepage

Alumnus transitions from military law to the business world

Business
September 19, 2022

by Nathaniel Miller 

When serving in the United States Army, William Brown, J.D. (M.B.A. ’20), regularly packed up and went wherever needed. 

Brown, a regulatory relations attorney at USAA’s Chief Legal Office, previously served with the Army in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere around the globe. When he received another call to service in 2017 in the middle of the Greehey School of Business MBA at St. Mary’s University, Brown took it in stride. 

Instead of joining his MBA cohort on their international field study in Spain, Brown headed to the Pentagon to serve as a senior attorney for national security law for the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. 

In 2018, he returned to Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston as a deputy staff judge advocate and to St. Mary’s to finish his MBA. He previously received an undergraduate degree in human resources management from Vanderbilt University, a J.D. from Saint Louis University School of Law and a Master of Laws from the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School. 

Now a retired lieutenant colonel after more than 20 years of military service, Brown said serving his country was an honor and expressed gratitude toward his MBA classmates for keeping in contact with him despite his break from the program. 

“They didn’t forget about me and, even though I wasn’t with them, we stayed close,” he said. “Some of my co-workers now at USAA were part of my cohort. We have a tremendous working relationship because of our relationship from St. Mary’s.” 

Jeremy Grace, Director of the Master of Business Programs, said it was an honor to have an individual like Brown earning an MBA at St. Mary’s. 

“William’s exceptional character and diverse life experiences added an important voice and perspective to in-class discussions and group projects,” Grace said. “I am amazed at all he has been able to achieve in his lifetime of service.” 

“This is a university that provides opportunities for generations of students to put them in a position to serve their community, this country and to advance their careers.”

William Brown, J.D. (M.B.A. ’20)

Brown serves on the governing board of directors for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central and South Texas and on the Texas Risk Management Board, which was a recent six-year appointment by Gov. Greg Abbott. On the Risk Management Board, Brown will help guide agencies in reducing and controlling risk efficiently and cost-effectively. 

Brown’s family raised him to give back to his community. 

“I come from a family of faith. I was taught that to whom much is given, much will be required,” Brown said. “Volunteering in the community helps promote and build our social obligations to our fellow citizens, our country and humanity.” 

Believing in the St. Mary’s reputation, Brown recommended the School of Law to his niece, Tanisha Taylor (J.D. ’20).  

“This is a university that provides opportunities for generations of students to put them in a position to serve their community, this country and to advance their careers,” Brown said.    

