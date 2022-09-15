Magazine Homepage

STUNT program hurdles its way into Rattler Athletics varsity sports portfolio

Athletics and Recreation
September 15, 2022

Up in the air

by Allie Ann Grijalva (B.A. ’21)

Toe touches, back tucks and high-air basket tosses signaled the very first practice this summer by recruits to St. Mary’s University’s newest varsity sport — STUNT. 

STUNT is a four-quarter game version of competitive cheerleading. The first three quarters focus on a specific element of competitive cheerleading, said new STUNT Head Coach Jordan Wait-Parker. Teams reserve the last quarter for a routine showcasing all skills — partner stunts, jumps and tumbling, pyramids and tosses.  

STUNT athlete performs hurdle jump during the first open practice of the season.

For Wait-Parker, coaching is more than a passion — it’s a way to carry on deeply rooted family traditions. She began coaching at her family’s cheerleading gym in Bloomington, Illinois, at just 15 years old.  

As a competitive cheerleader during her youth, she followed in her grandmother’s, mother’s and aunts’ footsteps. While competing in STUNT as a student-athlete at Davenport University in Michigan, she fell in love with STUNT and how it nurtures team camaraderie.  

“The team culture I want to bring to campus is one of a supportive, family atmosphere,” she said. “I want to showcase my athletes in the best possible way.” 

Each game begins with a coin toss, and the winner decides the skill to showcase in the first round. Teams simultaneously compete with pre-set routines. The winner of each round is awarded a point and selects the next skill.  

With the unpredictable, fast-paced nature of the sport, team members must prepare for whatever skill they could be called to demonstrate. Games can last 45 minutes, much longer than traditional competitive cheerleading’s two-and-a-half-minute routines.  

First-year Communications Studies major and student-athlete Kailey Carder, a San Antonio native, grew up competing in cheerleading competitions hosted in the Alumni Athletics & Convocation Center’s Bill Greehey Arena. Carder said having the opportunity to compete in the same space as a collegiate athlete feels like a full-circle moment.  

“Whether you are looking for academics or athletics, your opportunities are limitless. There is a lot of support for people who want to break ceilings.”

STUNT Head Coach, Jordan Wait-Parker

Wait-Parker also recruited Californian Riley Smith, a first-year Forensic Science major on the team. 

“There’s a special type of energy that you can feel on campus,” Smith said about her first impressions. “Everyone wants to be here and is very selfless.” 

Wait-Parker said she admires the opportunities that the University provides to students.  

“Whether you are looking for academics or athletics, your opportunities are limitless,” Wait-Parker said. “There is a lot of support for people who want to break ceilings.”

More from the Fall 2022 Issue

St. Mary's art professor Twyla Arthur poses near her mosaic art piece
Arts and Humanities

Art professor makes her mark across the city with large-scale mosaics

From the Blue Star Art Complex to McAllister Park, Houston Street to St. Mary’s University — the public art created by Adjunct Professor Twyla Arthur has infused beauty into spots across San Antonio.

A Golf player takes a swing and analyzes it with technology
Athletics and Recreation

Rattler Athletics uses new technology to improve performance 

St. Mary’s University student-athletes — especially in Soccer, Golf and Volleyball — are accessing the latest technology to improve their game, which was made possible partly by donations to Rattler Athletics. 

Sierra Salas stands in front of a chalkboard at St. Mary's University.
Arts and Humanities

New minor and certificate focus on Mexican American Studies 

Sierra Salas, a senior Political Science major at St. Mary’s University, knows what she wants in a career: to serve the people of San Antonio.  

Read More Stories

Larry Hufford, Ph.D., stands prepares to give his final lecture at St. Mary's University.
Arts and Humanities

Larry Hufford delivers final lecture and lasting wisdom

With more than 50 years of teaching experience, Larry Hufford, Ph.D., said there is one thing he hopes he's remembered for as a person.

Ankita Chabra poses for a photo at St. Mary's University.
Science and Tech

Biology graduate sets sights on medical school 

Attending school away from home can be terrifying. For Ankita Chabra, leaving India to attend St. Mary’s University was an easy decision.

Two forensic science students analyze DNA and crime scene evidence
Science and Tech

Seasoned faculty, new equipment take the Forensic Science program to the next level

With the help of a multimillion-dollar grant, updated equipment and new professors, the Forensic Science program at St. Mary’s University gives students specialized knowledge in identifying and analyzing physical evidence needed to succeed in their careers. 

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo View 3D Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top