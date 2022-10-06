“This program represents the first STEM alliance between the four predominantly undergraduate institutions in San Antonio. We have worked as a team for the past four years, initially garnering support for a pre-alliance award in 2020 that offered funding for a yearlong planning stage,” said Veronica G. Martinez Acosta, Ph.D., University of the Incarnate Word Professor of Biology. “This Pre-Alliance award helped us identify challenges that each of us held in common and those that are unique to our institutions. We firmly believe there is power in working as a team of predominantly undergraduate institutions to help address the need for increased retention of diverse individuals in STEM. This is a historic first for San Antonio as the first predominantly undergraduate institutions alliance to be awarded a Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation grant!”