Migl’s tenure as the director of athletics from 2001 to 2013 was one of the most successful eras in StMU history, with the Rattlers winning four of their six national championships and all four of their NCAA national championships (including the academic title for Men’s Golf) during that span. The Baseball team won its first-ever national title in 2001 with Migl as head coach and athletics director, and the next year the Softball team followed with its second national championship and first in NCAA play. In 2006, Jamie Amoretti won the Rattlers’ first-ever individual national championship at the NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championship. The 2008-2009 Men’s Golf team was named academic national champions by the Golf Coaches Association of America.