“We do not want you to think of Lexi as just a number,” Kimberly Mata-Rubio told the committee. “She was intelligent, compassionate and athletic. She was quiet. Shy, unless she had a point to make. When she knew she was right, as she so often was, she stood her ground. She was firm, direct, voice unwavering. So, today, we stand for Lexi, and, as her voice, we demand action. We seek a ban on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines.”