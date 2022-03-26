Magazine Homepage

Defining Moment: Law alumnus donates to nurture next generation of lawyers

Law
March 25, 2022

Making an impact

by Frank Garza 

Steven Michael Peña Sr. (J.D. ’94), a partner at Davidson Troilo Ream & Garza, PC in San Antonio, feels law students who underperform are easily overlooked.  

“I know because that’s where I was,” Peña said. “I was not an all-star when I got into law school.”  

“We’re a small school, but that doesn’t mean we have to have a small impact. There are tremendous things happening here.” 

Steven Michael Peña Sr.

Students may be up against a metric they can’t reach alone.  

“Many of them are first-generation law students, like I was, and are the pioneers, the first ones to try,” he said. “There’s something special about these students who can plot a course in life that’s different from what their family could do.” 

Transformation through challenge 

Steven Michael Peña Sr.

Law school was challenging, but what Peña remembers most is how much it transformed him and his peers. It taught him the critical thinking skills required to be a lawyer.  

Professors of Law L. Wayne Scott, J.D.; John W. Teeter Jr., J.D.; past professor José Roberto Juárez, J.D.; and Professor Emeritus of Law Aloysius A. Leopold (B.A. ’70, J.D. ’62) taught Peña how to be a lawyer. Teeter, in particular, challenged him to expand his thinking.  

“Teeter would say, ‘Well, here’s the rule, here’s the law. But why did they do it this way? What was the reason?’” Peña said.  

When Peña did well on his final exams after his first semester in law school, he knew he could graduate. 

“I never looked back,” he said. “That’s the tough part — the worry that you’re not going to make it. But when you do, you know you’re going to get through.” 

Nurturing law careers 

The students at St. Mary’s Law will make great lawyers, but some may require more nurturing at the beginning of their legal education, he said.  

That thinking led to a $1 million donation supporting the first year of the Law Success Program. Now called the Steven M. Peña Sr. and Claudia Fournier-Peña First-Year Program, Peña hopes the gift will raise the profile of the School of Law and strengthen first-year J.D. students’ skills in the foundational areas of case analysis, legal research, legal writing and professionalism.  

For Peña, the biggest reward since donating was getting more involved with his alma mater. He has served on the School of Law’s Board of Visitors and is a University Trustee.  

“We’re a small school, but that doesn’t mean we have to have a small impact,” he said. “There are tremendous things happening here.”

Discover more Defining Moments

Defining Moment: St. Mary’s shares gratitude for a mission made real
Community

Defining Moment: St. Mary’s shares gratitude for a mission made real

In this Gold & Blue, you will hear from several generous men and women who helped achieve what so many believed impossible — a fundraising campaign 10 times greater than any prior St. Mary’s University campaign and larger than all previous campaigns combined.

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign funds the future of St. Mary’s Law
Law

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign funds the future of St. Mary’s Law

Donors to the St. Mary's Law campaign endowed transformational scholarships and professorships, funded cutting-edge facilities, enabled first-generation student programming and propelled law success efforts.   

Defining Moment: Couple donates to support law student success
Law

Defining Moment: Couple donates to support law student success

Coll Bramblett (J.D. ’80) applied to many law schools, but only the St. Mary’s University School of Law gave him a chance to become a lawyer, so he took it.

Defining Moment: Alumnus practices what he preaches through gifts
Law

Defining Moment: Alumnus practices what he preaches through gifts

John R. Courtney Sr. (B.A. ’61, J.D. ’67) encourages any student looking for a great leadership and educational opportunity to join the Army ROTC at St. Mary’s University.

Defining Moment: D.C. attorney promotes advocacy program
Law

Defining Moment: D.C. attorney promotes advocacy program

For Erich Ferrari (J.D. ’06), founder and principal attorney of Ferrari & Associates, the St. Mary’s University School of Law was the starting point for developing his practice as a sanctions lawyer. 

Defining Moment: Thanks to donor, program prepares first-generation students for law school
Law

Defining Moment: Thanks to donor, program prepares first-generation students for law school

Prior to starting at the St. Mary’s University School of Law, first-year J.D. student Majestad Barragan did not know who or what to expect in her classes. 

Defining Moment: Law alumnus expresses gratitude for Catholic Intellectual Tradition
Law

Defining Moment: Law alumnus expresses gratitude for Catholic Intellectual Tradition

The emphasis on the Catholic Intellectual Tradition, according to Martin D. Beirne (J.D. ’69), means that St. Mary’s University focuses on developing the whole person, not just handing students a degree.

Read More Stories

President Tom Mengler stands in front of St. Louis Hall.
Community

Defining Moment: St. Mary’s shares gratitude for a mission made real

In this Gold & Blue, you will hear from several generous men and women who helped achieve what so many believed impossible — a fundraising campaign 10 times greater than any prior St. Mary’s University campaign and larger than all previous campaigns combined.

Business

Defining Moment: Couple provides scholarship for those in need

Sally Scholz said her late husband Charles Scholz, would never have been able to get where he did in life without St. Mary's University.

Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Gift to help fund innovation center

Growing up, John Sieffert didn’t stay in one place for long because of his father's job. Eventually, he found his way to St. Mary's.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo View 3D Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top