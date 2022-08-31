“The College Tour episode offers all prospective students of St. Mary’s University a chance to get to know our beautiful campus, our unique approach to liberal arts education and our close-knit community before scheduling an in-person tour,” said St. Mary’s University President Thomas M. Mengler, J.D. “Our classes are small, and we offer a liberal arts education to all of our undergraduate students. No matter their major, our students develop writing, speaking and critical thinking skills — skills sought after by future employers.”