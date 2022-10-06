October 6, 2022
Participants can run or walk to benefit Holy Rosary Catholic Church
The Gold and Blue of St. Mary’s University is ready to put their running or walking shoes to the pavement for a worthy cause as the annual 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22.
The 2022 StMU 5K for the Neighborhood: Gold and Blue in Motion is scheduled to have on-site registration at 4 p.m., and the timed run/walk begins at 5 p.m. Participants can also register online before the event.
Proceeds raised will benefit the University’s next-door neighbor, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, which is led by Marianist priests. The church’s mission is to enhance services in the neighborhoods around the University.
“The annual StMU 5K for the Neighborhood continues to show that our students, employees, alumni and friends will come together to support Holy Rosary Catholic Church and the surrounding neighborhood,” said University President Thomas M. Mengler, J.D. “It does not matter if you run the entire race or walk leisurely with your friends because each step taken is a success in our mission.”
The StMU 5K is part of an ongoing effort to enhance the quality of life through neighborhood revitalization. St. Mary’s strives to be a vital partner in promoting the health and wellness, education and safety of the community near the campus.
This year, Sean M. Strater (B.B.A. ’11, M.B.A.’16), president of the St. Mary’s Alumni Association, will act as the event’s honorary starter.
StMU 5K for the Neighborhood
Who: St. Mary’s University community, local runners and walkers, dogs (spayed/neutered, leashed)
When: Saturday, Oct. 22. Opening remarks at 4:45 p.m. 5K begins at 5 p.m.
Where: St. Mary’s University campus. Start/finish at Alkek Plaza.
Why: Raise funds for Holy Rosary Catholic Church neighborhood outreach programs
Registration: Pre-register online or register on race day at 4 p.m.
Parking: In front of campus in Lots V and S, or at the back of campus in Lot D. For more info, view our campus map.
Amenities: Fun for kids, snacks, beverages and live music. Awards ceremony at 6 p.m.