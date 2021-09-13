September 13, 2021
St. Mary’s University ranked fifth in the West region, leading Texas schools, in the Best Value Schools rankings by U.S. News & World Report, which today released the 2022 edition of its annual Best Colleges guide.
“Affordability matters in finding the best fit school,” shared U.S. News in a description of its methodology for Best Value Schools. “To determine which colleges and universities offer the best value for students, U.S. News & World Report factors academic quality and cost after accounting for total expenses and financial aid.”
St. Mary’s ranking in the 2022 Best Colleges also tied for the 10th spot out of 92 universities in the West for academic quality. The University has been included in the list of top-tier regional universities for 28 consecutive years.
More U.S. News rankings
U.S. News introduced a ranking for Top Performers on Social Mobility in 2019 to evaluate which schools best serve underrepresented students. This measurement evaluates how well schools graduated students who received federal Pell Grants. Students receiving these grants typically come from households with family incomes of less than $50,000 annually, according to the methodology.
St. Mary’s increased in ranking to tie No. 19 in the West. St. Mary’s also ranked first in San Antonio in this analysis for the third year in a row.
This year, St. Mary’s also rose to the No. 4 spot among the Best Colleges for Veterans in the West, which includes schools that take part in federal initiatives to aid veterans and active-duty service members in funding their education. St. Mary’s University is a Yellow Ribbon School.
U.S. News also ranked the University’s Engineering program.
Find out more about St. Mary’s University’s top rankings on the rankings webpage.