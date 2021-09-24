Steve Nivin, Ph.D., Chair of the Department of Economics and Director of the SABÉR Research Institute at St. Mary’s University, is being recognized by the nonprofit San Antonio Sports with the Salute Award on Saturday. Nivin’s economic research was instrumental in earning the city the honor of hosting the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in March. Thanks to Nivin’s work, St. Mary’s University was selected as one of the host sites for tournament games, which were held in Greehey Arena.