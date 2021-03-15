March 15, 2021
Women’s History Month at St. Mary’s University will feature a series of virtual events highlighting both the steps women have taken to revolutionize their world and artwork depicting their efforts.
On Thursday, March 18, a two-part panel discussion will dive into the new book Revolutionary Women of Texas and Mexico: Portraits of Soldaderas, Saints, and Subversives, which compiles “moving portraits” of 18 women from Texas and Mexico “who revolutionized their worlds.”
“In keeping with the goal of Women’s History Month, this panel unearths historical women of the region who have often been overlooked by history texts,” said Diane Duesterhoeft, Librarian and Professor at the Louis J. Blume Library, and organizer of Women’s History Month.
On Friday, March 19, St. Mary’s will host a virtual art opening featuring the work of Kathy Sosa (B.A. ’74, M.A. ’01) and photos by Nicole Marie Moore (B.A. ’02).
Panel discussion on Revolutionary Women of Texas and Mexico: Portraits of Soldaderas, Saints, and Subversives
Part 1 from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. organized by Professor of History Teresa Van Hoy, Ph.D., will focus on the book. The discussion will take place on Zoom. Panelists include:
- Jennifer Speed (B.A. ’95), Ph.D., Research Development Strategist, Office of the Dean for Research, Princeton University
- Kathy Sosa, artist, educator and documentary producer
- Elaine Ayala, metro columnist for the San Antonio Express-News
- Cristina Devereaux Ramírez, Ph.D., Program Director for the Rhetoric, Composition and the Teaching of English graduate program at University of Arizona
Part 2 from 1:15 to 2 p.m. will discuss research by St. Mary’s graduate students on women such as labor leader Emma Tenayuca, those crafting borderlands literature and Latina teens in 80s and 90s Los Angeles who organized public education alternatives.
Panel details and Zoom access are available on the calendar listing.
Virtual art exhibit on Valiant Women Then and Now
A virtual art exhibit organized by Professor of Art Brian St. John, M.F.A., will be held via Zoom on Friday, March 19, at 1 p.m. It will feature illustrations by Kathy and Lionel Sosa and photographs of female activitists by Nicole Marie Moore.
More details and Zoom access are available on the calendar listing.
For complete information about St. Mary’s Women’s History Month events visit the library page and calendar listings.