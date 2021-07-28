Magazine Homepage

J.D. students juggle law school challenges while raising their families

Law
July 28, 2021

By Cristy Lindberg

J.D. Student Ethan Bannister and family
Third-year J.D. student Ethan Bannister and his newborn son

Difficult classes. Heavy workloads. Long readings.

Law school isn’t easy, but in addition to all of the usual challenges, some students at the St. Mary’s University School of Law must also balance school life with raising a family.

Third-year J.D. student Ethan Bannister has learned to juggle the two by planning in advance. By adjusting his schedule, he is able to be a stay-at-home dad three days a week for his newborn son.

“One of the keys to our success so far has been knowing this is something that we wanted to happen,” Bannister said. “That meant me taking the appropriate steps as a second-year student so that way, as a third-year student, I would have a lot more time and flexibility.”

Another key to success, even more important than planning ahead, is communication with your significant other, Bannister added.

J.D. student Scott Stiles and family
Third-year J.D. student Scott Stiles and his family

For second-year J.D. student Gareth Purnell, the secret to being a law student and parent of a newborn daughter has been in keeping school and home life separate.

“I would get all my schoolwork done at school,” Purnell said. “You just want home to be home.”

Third-year J.D. student Scott Stiles juggles one more thing in addition to law school and parenting: his printing business Alamo Mailing Co. His three worlds tend to blend together, and so having a strong support system in place to balance all three helps him stay grounded, he said. His mom lives in San Antonio and helps with the children.

“When I started law school, I didn’t have any idea how it was all going to work but along the way things have just kind of settled in,” Stiles said. “It’s a team effort.”

Second-year J.D. student Anna Reimers, like Stiles, also recommends parents thinking about attending law school to have a strong support system in place, as well as time management and organizational methods.

“Have a schedule, hour by hour,” Reimers said.

She blocks out time for her six-year-old stepdaughter, four-year-old daughter and eight-month-old daughter every day and gets her work done during the week so she can dedicate one day to family on the weekend. Her children “like to sit down and they think they’re doing homework too,” she said.


“You hear the rumors of how ‘law school is terrible, it’s so cut throat’, but I can honestly say I didn’t experience a single bit of that. St. Mary’s really makes you feel like they’re looking out for you. You’re more than just a number.”

Anna Reimers, second-year J.D. student.

Reimers has been appreciative of how welcoming the St. Mary’s Law community — from its students to its faculty and staff — have been. Their support has made being a parenting law student more feasible. Reimers contacted the St. Mary’s staff and they were accommodating in moving her midterms when she had her baby during the spring semester.

More from the Summer/Fall 2021 Issue

Daryl Harris_400 by 440
Law

St. Mary’s lawyer heads new civil rights division in Bexar County

One of alumnus Daryl Harris’ favorite quotes comes from Charles Hamilton Houston, an attorney who played a role in dismantling the Jim Crow laws: “A lawyer is either a social engineer or a parasite on society.”

Charles Cotrell Reinbolt featured
Arts and Humanities

With nearly six decades serving St. Mary’s, Political Science professor concludes a legendary career

Charles Cotrell, Ph.D., aka Charlie. To generations of St. Mary’s University alumni, his name signals a jaw-dropping 55-year teaching career, or serving as the University’s first lay president from 2000 to 2012.

Alumni

Alumna becomes a successful direct mail marketer while putting her family first

Five kids and one stay-at-home mom starting a home-based business sounds like a risky equation. However, when you factor in Brenda Stewart’s determination to put her family first, it all adds up to the perfect solution for her success.

Read More Stories

Laura Thompson stands in the Graduate Center for Excellence.
Business

St. Mary’s programs fight COVID-19 job loss

Laura Thompson was in the midst of organizing a natural hair event at San Antonio’s Henry B. González Convention Center when COVID-19 spread across the region in Spring 2020.

Alumni

Alumnus and Executive Director of Development shares Marianist spirit

Before accepting St. Mary’s University’s Marianist Heritage Award earlier this year, Fred “Steve” Hemphill (B.A. ’05) made a list of every Marianist who has impacted his life — 42 names.

MBA student Nick Ramos featured
Business

MBA student and entrepreneur hones vocation toward common good at St. Mary’s

Nick Ramos, who turned 26 in May, had already launched a couple of businesses before he enrolled in the Master of Business Administration program at St. Mary’s University in 2020.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo View 3D Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top