This prompted her to start teaching at her alma mater as an adjunct professor. She loved it and became Assistant Dean for Academic Programs when a position opened in 2000. That experience developed into a passion for pro bono work, especially veterans’ issues. Her closest friend served in Vietnam, her father served in the U.S. Army Reserve, her father-in-law in the U.S. Army and her husband in the U.S. Navy. In talking with more veterans, her desire to help them only grew.