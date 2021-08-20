Five tips for first-year J.D. students

If your professor lets you use your outline on the test, you don’t want to waste time flipping through pages to find the answer. You want to know it. To really know your outline, (and the answers) you need to go through the class material repeatedly over time. If you start converting your notes into an outline the first week and continue to stay on schedule, that should help you during midterms and finals. Sometimes professors will even review your outlines, and it is much easier when you already have something than creating one at the last minute.