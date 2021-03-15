Magazine Homepage

Collegiate cats find companionship at St. Mary’s

Community
March 15, 2021

by Brooke Blanton Leith 

At any given time, the St. Mary’s University campus is home to at least 10 free-ranging felines.  

Though pets aren’t allowed on campus unless they are service animals, Marty, Ringo, Possum and Oliver hang around Blume Library, while A.J., who has made a shelter of campus for more than a decade, frequents the Marianist Residence in her old age. 

“A.J. moved over with the Brothers because it’s so much quieter,” said Caroline Byrd, Executive Director and Professor at Blume Library. “Oyster Bake was too loud for her.” 

“I keep waiting for PD to leave, but he’s got it made here.”

Chief of Police David Ott

Feisty, also known as Catticus, staked the area near the Sarita Kenedy East Law Library as his wandering grounds. When Feisty showed up, Elizabeth Cadena, Business Manager and the Executive Assistant to the Director of the Law Library, immediately sensed a fur-ever friend. 

The love is apparently mutual: Feisty greets her in the parking lot each morning. 

“I’m his top human because he knows with me comes food,” she said. 

  • multicolored cat with bright yellow eyes stares at camera
  • two light grey cats lounge on brick benches
  • Solo grey cat with brick pillars behind
  • two cats sleeping next to each other in the grass
  • striped black and grey cat stands outside library
  • orange cat sleeps on top of a multicolored cat in the grass

Chief of Police David Ott is the unofficial caregiver for PD, the cat who lives around the University Police Department. This member of claw-enforcement also answers to Stubby, on account of his stump of a tail.

“I keep waiting for him to leave, but he’s got it made here,” Ott quipped. 

Since the Police Department is staffed 24/7, there is always someone to give PD pets or treats. 

“He has put on some weight since he got here,” Ott said. 

The presence of the St. Mary’s cats provides a reprieve from the stresses of school, said Cadena. Students spending late nights in the Law Library often take breaks to pet Feisty and relax. 

“It’s my happy place,” Cadena said. “When you spend time with Feisty, everything’s right with the world.” 

For more information about how to help the campus cats, contact Caroline Byrd at cbyrd@stmarytx.edu. 

More from the Fall 2020 Issue

Double-major Wilzave Guzman in Panama with Enactus
Faith and Service

After Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rican double-major regains confidence at St. Mary’s

When Wilzave Guzman thinks of her homeland — Puerto Rico — she is filled with good memories of growing up in a tight-knit neighborhood, volunteering with military organizations to help feed the island’s needy. But for the senior double majoring in Environmental Science and in International and Global Studies there is also pain and, at the same time, acceptance and awe at the vast power of Mother Nature.

Deni Cresto poses with soccer ball and cleats
Athletics and Recreation

Pivoting with excellence: Men’s Soccer captain continues studies from Brazil

Deni Cresto, a junior from Curitiba, Brazil, studying Exercise and Sport Science, often refers to a message from St. Mary’s University Men’s Soccer Head Coach Johnny Clifford: “Control what you can control.”

Law

Pivoting with excellence: Law students and alumni unite to provide remote services to health care workers

Several St. Mary's Law students and alumni joined an effort by the San Antonio Legal Services Association (SALSA) to draft wills for health care workers battling COVID-19 on the frontlines in San Antonio this summer.

Read More Stories

Sarah Nguyen and Aracely Ortiz
Faith and Service

Pivoting with excellence: The Rattler Impact Scholarship awards over $1.2 million to nearly 1,000 students

In July, through the generosity of the St. Mary’s University Alumni Association, President Mengler and his wife, Mona, combined with University funds, St. Mary’s offered the Rattler Impact Scholarship to further support nearly 1,000 students in Fall 2020.

Becky Keller
Law

Health care professional overcomes personal obstacles to graduate law degree

In 2016, Becky Keller’s (M.Jur. ’19) husband was diagnosed with cancer. A mother of two, Keller was about to begin her graduate studies when this news hit. Though she was unsure how to balance everything occurring in her personal life, she knew what she needed to do next.

Law

Military veteran continues to serve community through pro bono work

Third-year J.D. student and decorated U.S. Army veteran Tanya Burke zipped through the pro bono hour requirement for graduation in her first semester at the St. Mary’s University School of Law.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo View 3D Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top