“The funds from the 5K for the Neighborhood received from St. Mary’s over the past three years have helped Holy Rosary upgrade technology, purchase a new piano, provide programming for volunteers and youth, and upgrade our meeting rooms for youth, young adults and adults,” said the Rev. John Thompson, S.M., pastor of Holy Rosary. “The monies enhanced the parish and provided a sense of pride for our community. We are forever grateful for our ongoing partnership with St. Mary’s University and we look forward to many more years ahead in sharing faith and friendship with one another.”