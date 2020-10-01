October 1, 2020
Run features four different options including Halloween-focused and dog-friendly races
The St. Mary’s University’s seventh annual 5K run/walk — the StMU 5K for the Neighborhood — will launch from a virtual starting line this year on Friday, Oct. 23, with four different event options to get those of all ages lacing their sneakers to benefit Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
Registrants can run, walk or hike with purpose anywhere and anytime between 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. Participants from every city, state and country are welcome to join in from their favorite running trails, treadmills, backyards, sidewalks or wherever else.
The four event styles include:
- Traditional 5K: Run with purpose … and no frills. Run, walk or hike this traditional 5K on or off the St. Mary’s campus.
- Neigh-BOO-hood 5K: Run or walk in wacky, wild, fun or scary Halloween costumes.
- Dog-Friendly 5K: Take a run, walk or hike with your pup(s).
- Kids 1K: This free, family-friendly 1K race is great for kids 12 and under.
Those interested can sign up via the StMU 5K for the Neighborhood registration page. After registering for a race option, participants should download the RaceJoy mobile app and have the app open and the race ready to go before they begin their run. The RaceJoy app will allow results and time to be tracked virtually.
Proceeds from the 5K will benefit the University’s next-door neighbor, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, which is led by Marianist priests and brothers.
“Just as we have in our continuing commitment to academic excellence, St. Mary’s University has embraced these challenging times as an opportunity to innovate and change, driving forward our mission,” said University President Thomas M. Mengler, J.D. “Through events, such as this year’s virtual StMU 5K for the Neighborhood, the St. Mary’s community remains focused on healthy activities and bonded together in the family spirit to help our neighbor, Holy Rosary Catholic Church.”
The StMU 5K is part of an ongoing effort to enhance the quality of life through neighborhood revitalization. St. Mary’s strives to be a vital partner in promoting the health and wellness, education and safety of the community near the campus. Last year alone, the 5K raised $10,000 to enhance services and outreach programs in the St. Mary’s Gateway District.
“The funds from the 5K for the Neighborhood received from St. Mary’s over the past three years have helped Holy Rosary upgrade technology, purchase a new piano, provide programming for volunteers and youth, and upgrade our meeting rooms for youth, young adults and adults,” said the Rev. John Thompson, S.M., pastor of Holy Rosary. “The monies enhanced the parish and provided a sense of pride for our community. We are forever grateful for our ongoing partnership with St. Mary’s University and we look forward to many more years ahead in sharing faith and friendship with one another.”
Learn more about RaceJoy and the virtual race on the StMU 5K FAQs page.